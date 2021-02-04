Trending:
Morehead St. 66, Murray St. 56

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

MURRAY ST. (8-9)

Robinson 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Bostick 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 4-17 2-2 13, D.Smith 1-3 2-2 5, Hill 3-7 0-0 9, Carter 5-11 0-0 13, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Sivills 0-1 0-0 0, McMullen 0-0 0-0 0, Kirby 1-2 0-0 2, Whitley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 5-6 56.

MOREHEAD ST. (14-6)

Baker 3-4 2-4 9, Broome 8-14 0-0 16, D.Cooper 6-9 0-0 12, Hunt 3-6 5-6 12, Potter 5-11 0-1 12, T.Cooper 1-2 0-0 3, Bryan 1-1 0-2 2, Sebree 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 7-13 66.

Halftime_Murray St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 11-27 (Hill 3-4, Carter 3-5, Brown 3-12, D.Smith 1-3, Williams 1-3), Morehead St. 5-13 (Potter 2-5, Baker 1-1, T.Cooper 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Sebree 0-1, D.Cooper 0-2). Fouled Out_T.Cooper. Rebounds_Murray St. 19 (Brown 9), Morehead St. 37 (Broome 10). Assists_Murray St. 10 (Hill 4), Morehead St. 13 (D.Cooper 4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 13, Morehead St. 8. A_765 (6,500).

