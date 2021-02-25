Trending:
Morehead St. 74, Tennessee St. 60

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:15 pm
TENNESSEE ST. (4-18)

Johnson 5-10 1-2 11, Linder 2-7 0-0 4, Freeman 9-24 9-9 30, Malone 2-7 0-0 5, Moody 1-10 1-2 4, Barrett 1-2 0-0 3, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Mohamed 0-2 0-0 0, Womack 0-4 0-0 0, Joyner 0-0 0-0 0, Johal 0-1 0-0 0, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson Jr. 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-69 11-13 60.

MOREHEAD ST. (19-7)

Baker 5-7 4-7 15, Broome 4-11 1-1 9, D.Cooper 4-8 4-6 14, Hunt 3-4 0-1 6, Potter 3-8 2-2 9, T.Cooper 4-7 2-3 12, Bryan 1-2 2-3 4, Sebree 1-4 0-0 2, Dixon 1-1 0-0 3, Stanley-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Thelwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 15-23 74.

Halftime_Morehead St. 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 7-19 (Freeman 3-5, Barrett 1-1, Nelson Jr. 1-2, Malone 1-4, Moody 1-5, Johal 0-1, Mohamed 0-1), Morehead St. 7-12 (D.Cooper 2-2, T.Cooper 2-3, Baker 1-1, Dixon 1-1, Potter 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Sebree 0-1). Fouled Out_Mohamed. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 36 (Johnson 10), Morehead St. 36 (Broome 13). Assists_Tennessee St. 4 (Johnson, Freeman, Barrett, Lanier 1), Morehead St. 12 (Hunt, T.Cooper 3). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 20, Morehead St. 15. A_655 (6,500).

