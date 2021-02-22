On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Morency scores 18 to carry ULM over UALR 68-64

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 7:36 pm
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Marco Morency came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Louisiana Monroe to a 68-64 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday.

Elijah Gonzales made four free throws with 17 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Josh Nicholas had 15 points for ULM (7-16, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference). Russell Harrison added 11 points, and Gonzales had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Marko Lukic had 20 points for the Trojans (10-13, 6-10), who have lost six consecutive games. Ruot Monyyong added 10 rebounds, and Ben Coupet Jr. had nine points and 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species