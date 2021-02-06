Trending:
Moton leads Grambling St. over Southern 72-69

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:38 pm
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton had a career-high 22 points and Grambling State beat Southern 72-69 on Saturday night.

Sarion McGee added 21 points with 14 points for the Tigers (8-8, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon chipped in 10 points for Grambling State and Zahad Munford ripped five steals.

Samkelo Cele scored a season-high 27 points for the Jaguars (4-7, 4-3). Ahsante Shivers added 12 points and eight rebounds and Harrison Henderson had nine rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Jaguars with the win. Southern beat Grambling State 61-55 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

