Mount St. Mary’s 64, LIU 46

LIU (7-7)
Flowers 5-9 0-0 11, Penn 2-9 2-2 6, Cotton 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 5-13 2-2 13, Rivera 0-4 4-4 4, Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Ballantyne 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-6 0-2 2. Totals 18-54 8-10 46.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (8-7)
M.Jefferson 3-8 0-0 6, Offurum 5-13 4-4 15, Opoku 6-11 2-2 15, Chong Qui 5-10 4-6 16, Reaves 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jefferson 0-0 1-2 1, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Dedolli 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 11-14 64.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 31-22. 3-Point Goals_LIU 2-18 (Flowers 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Ballantyne 0-1, Davis 0-1, Wood 0-1, Cotton 0-2, Penn 0-2, Rivera 0-3), Mount St. Mary’s 7-17 (Chong Qui 2-2, Reaves 2-4, Opoku 1-2, Thomas 1-4, Offurum 1-5). Rebounds_LIU 30 (Penn 9), Mount St. Mary’s 36 (Opoku 9). Assists_LIU 4 (Jackson 3), Mount St. Mary’s 13 (Chong Qui 9). Total Fouls_LIU 17, Mount St. Mary’s 13.
