On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Mount St. Mary’s beats Long Island 64-46

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 64-46 on Friday.

Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (8-7, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Opoku also had nine rebounds and Josh Reaves had seven.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 13 points for the Sharks (7-7, 7-7). Ty Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Eral Penn had nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 66-60 last Thursday.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella