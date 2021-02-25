Trending:
Mount St. Mary’s tops St. Francis in OT behind Chong Qui

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:07 pm
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui and Deandre Thomas scored 16 points apiece as Mount St. Mary’s beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-65 in overtime on Thursday night.

Chong Qui forced the extra session with a long 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left.

Josh Reaves added 13 points, and Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had 10 for Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jefferson posted 12 rebounds and Thomas had seven rebounds.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 14 points for the Red Flash (6-16, 5-13). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Josh Cohen had 11 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash for the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Dec. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

