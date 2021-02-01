On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Murphy leads Wofford past E. Tennessee St. 67-62

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 11:01 pm
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy posted 19 points as Wofford defeated East Tennessee State 67-62 on Monday night.

Tray Hollowell had 15 points for Wofford (11-5, 8-2 Southern Conference). Max Klesmit added 14 points. B.J. Mack had 10 points.

Damari Monsanto scored a season-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (10-6, 6-2), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

