Murphy leads Wofford past The Citadel 81-67

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:03 pm
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had 26 points and Messiah Jones added 21 as Wofford got past The Citadel 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Murphy shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added nine assists and six rebounds. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Max Klesmit had 12 points for Wofford (13-8, 10-5 Southern Conference). Morgan Safford added 10 points and six rebounds.

Kaiden Rice had 22 points for the Bulldogs (11-9, 4-9). Hayden Brown added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Fletcher Abee had 11 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. The Citadel defeated Wofford 77-69 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

