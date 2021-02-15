On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Murray St. 86, SIU-Edwardsville 57

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 7:21 pm
MURRAY ST. (12-9)

Robinson 4-5 2-2 10, K.Williams 10-17 5-7 28, Bostick 0-3 0-2 0, Brown 6-10 0-0 18, Ch.Carter 6-10 2-2 14, Hill 3-6 0-0 8, D.Smith 1-4 1-2 4, Gilmore 0-0 0-2 0, McMullen 0-0 2-2 2, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-2 0, Whitley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 12-21 86.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (8-12)

S.Wright 5-13 0-0 12, L.Wright 2-4 0-0 4, Adewunmi 5-9 5-7 17, Co.Carter 2-7 2-2 6, Polk 0-2 2-4 2, Wilson 2-8 2-4 6, James 1-3 3-5 6, Matas 1-3 2-4 4, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Eze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 16-26 57.

Halftime_Murray St. 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 12-23 (Brown 6-9, K.Williams 3-3, Hill 2-4, D.Smith 1-3, Bostick 0-1, Ch.Carter 0-3), SIU-Edwardsville 5-18 (Adewunmi 2-5, S.Wright 2-5, James 1-1, Matas 0-1, Polk 0-1, Co.Carter 0-2, Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_Murray St. 38 (K.Williams 14), SIU-Edwardsville 26 (Adewunmi 7). Assists_Murray St. 22 (Bostick, Brown, Ch.Carter, Hill 4), SIU-Edwardsville 9 (Co.Carter 4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 16, SIU-Edwardsville 13. A_17 (4,000).

