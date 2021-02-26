Murray State looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Murray State (13-11, 10-9) vs. Tennessee Tech (4-22, 4-15)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tennessee Tech. Murray State has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 71-67 win.

STEPPING UP: Jr. Clay is averaging 15.8 points to lead the way for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson has paired with Clay and is putting up 11 points and 4.4 assists per game. The Racers are led by Tevin Brown, who is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clay has directly created 42 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 43 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 13-2 when scoring at least 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Racers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 45 of 88 field goals (51.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Murray State has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Murray State has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams.

