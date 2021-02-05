N. Dakota St. 61, Oral Roberts 54

ORAL ROBERTS (9-8)
Lacis 0-0 0-0 0, Obanor 10-19 1-2 26, Abmas 8-22 0-0 20, Glasper 2-10 0-0 6, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Weaver 0-5 0-0 0, Jurgens 1-3 0-0 2, Plet 0-1 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 1-2 54.
N. DAKOTA ST. (11-8)
Kreuser 3-10 0-0 7, Cook 4-10 3-4 11, Eady 1-9 0-0 3, Harden-Hayes 4-10 6-8 15, Griesel 5-8 2-5 13, Nelson 1-5 0-0 3, McKinney 0-1 3-4 3, Wilson 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 21-56 14-21 61.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 11-30 (Obanor 5-7, Abmas 4-13, Glasper 2-6, Jurgens 0-2, Weaver 0-2), N. Dakota St. 5-26 (Nelson 1-2, Griesel 1-3, Harden-Hayes 1-4, Eady 1-6, Kreuser 1-7, Cook 0-4). Fouled Out_Kreuser. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 34 (Obanor 11), N. Dakota St. 40 (Harden-Hayes 9). Assists_Oral Roberts 8 (Obanor 3), N. Dakota St. 10 (Griesel 4). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 18, N. Dakota St. 13. A_1,072 (5,700).
