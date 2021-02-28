Trending:
N. Dakota St. 89, South Dakota 77

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 6:58 pm
N. DAKOTA ST. (13-11)

Kreuser 3-9 4-4 13, Cook 2-7 8-8 13, Eady 7-11 4-4 18, Harden-Hayes 3-5 1-2 8, Griesel 10-15 2-5 26, McKinney 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 3-4 0-0 8, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Skunberg 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-0 1-2 1, Knotek 0-0 0-0 0, Witz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 20-25 89.

SOUTH DAKOTA (13-10)

Kamateros 7-10 3-4 22, Fuller 1-5 2-2 4, Koster 1-2 2-2 4, Perrott-Hunt 1-5 4-4 6, Umude 14-25 6-7 39, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Archambault 0-1 0-0 0, Heiman 0-0 0-0 0, Burchill 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 17-19 77.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 40-37. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 11-24 (Griesel 4-7, Kreuser 3-4, Nelson 2-2, Harden-Hayes 1-3, Cook 1-4, McKinney 0-1, Skunberg 0-1, Eady 0-2), South Dakota 10-18 (Kamateros 5-6, Umude 5-8, Archambault 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Koster 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out_Fuller. Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 33 (Cook, Harden-Hayes, Griesel 5), South Dakota 17 (Fuller 8). Assists_N. Dakota St. 11 (Kreuser, Eady 3), South Dakota 13 (Umude 4). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 19, South Dakota 20. A_1,060 (6,000).

