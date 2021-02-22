On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N. Illinois looks to end streak vs Buffalo

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Buffalo (9-7, 7-5) vs. Northern Illinois (2-13, 1-9)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to five games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Akron Zips 67-65 on Jan. 12. Buffalo fell short in an 80-70 game to Toledo on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa have led the Bulls. Williams is averaging 18 points and 7.6 rebounds while Mballa is putting up 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been anchored by Trendon Hankerson and Tyler Cochran, who are scoring 12.7 and 11.3 per game, respectively.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulls have allowed just 71.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 31.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Northern Illinois is 0-12 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Buffalo is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bulls are 1-7 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulls 18th among Division I teams. The Northern Illinois defense has allowed 75.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 262nd overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

