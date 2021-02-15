On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
N. Illinois looks to sweep Akron

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Northern Illinois (2-11, 1-7) vs. Akron (12-4, 10-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois goes for the season sweep over Akron after winning the previous matchup in DeKalb. The teams last met on Jan. 12, when the Huskies shot 46.3 percent from the field while holding Akron’s shooters to just 41.7 percent en route to a 67-65 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 21.6 points and 6.4 assists to lead the charge for the Zips. Enrique Freeman has paired with Jackson and is accounting for 8.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Huskies are led by Trendon Hankerson, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Northern Illinois is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 59.1 points and allowing 82.4 points during those contests. Akron has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 66.5.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Akron offense has made an average of 10.1 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks the Zips 14th nationally. Northern Illinois has only averaged 4.8 3-pointers per game, which ranks 259th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

