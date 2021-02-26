N. Iowa 70, Illinois St. 56

N. IOWA (8-15)
Phyfe 4-7 3-4 11, Berhow 5-13 3-4 15, Born 4-10 3-4 12, Heise 3-6 1-1 9, Pickford 2-6 2-2 6, Carter 3-9 6-6 12, Betz 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 23-55 19-22 70.
ILLINOIS ST. (7-16)
Mahorcic 7-10 4-6 18, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0, Reeves 2-8 5-6 10, Strong 2-5 1-2 6, Washington 1-6 0-0 2, Horne 3-9 0-0 8, Boyd 2-7 1-2 6, Sissoko 3-4 0-0 6, Ndiaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 11-16 56.
Halftime_N. Iowa 34-25. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 5-24 (Heise 2-5, Berhow 2-6, Born 1-7, Betz 0-1, Carter 0-5), Illinois St. 5-25 (Horne 2-7, Strong 1-4, Boyd 1-5, Reeves 1-6, Sissoko 0-1, Washington 0-2). Rebounds_N. Iowa 33 (Phyfe 8), Illinois St. 30 (Mahorcic 8). Assists_N. Iowa 13 (Born 5), Illinois St. 12 (Fleming 4). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 14, Illinois St. 16.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments