N. Iowa 70, Indiana St. 67

INDIANA ST. (11-8)
Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Key 6-18 4-5 18, Larry 5-10 1-2 14, Neese 3-13 0-0 9, Laravia 5-11 4-4 14, Bacote 2-5 0-0 5, Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 0-2 0-0 0, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 10-13 67.
N. IOWA (6-12)
Carter 8-18 4-5 25, Phyfe 6-8 4-5 17, Berhow 2-8 4-4 10, Born 3-6 0-0 8, Heise 0-4 2-2 2, Pickford 2-2 0-2 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Betz 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-49 15-20 70.
Halftime_Indiana St. 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 9-24 (Larry 3-4, Neese 3-8, Key 2-5, Bacote 1-3, Laravia 0-2, Miller 0-2), N. Iowa 11-20 (Carter 5-9, Berhow 2-3, Born 2-4, Pickford 1-1, Phyfe 1-2, Heise 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana St. 32 (Laravia 10), N. Iowa 38 (Carter 13). Assists_Indiana St. 14 (Laravia 4), N. Iowa 16 (Berhow 5). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 16, N. Iowa 17. A_826 (6,650).
