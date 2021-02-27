N. Iowa 94, Illinois St. 87, 2OT

N. IOWA (8-15)
Phyfe 9-18 0-0 18, Berhow 5-14 0-2 14, Born 6-12 6-8 21, Heise 3-8 1-2 8, Pickford 3-3 3-6 9, Carter 8-12 3-4 22, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Betz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 35-69 13-22 94.
ILLINOIS ST. (7-17)
Mahorcic 8-9 4-5 20, Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Reeves 4-12 3-3 11, Strong 5-12 2-3 14, Washington 2-7 0-0 6, Horne 13-23 4-5 34, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 13-16 87.
Halftime_Illinois St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 11-28 (Berhow 4-9, Born 3-6, Carter 3-7, Heise 1-5, Betz 0-1), Illinois St. 8-29 (Horne 4-10, Washington 2-4, Strong 2-8, Ndiaye 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Reeves 0-4). Fouled Out_Heise. Rebounds_N. Iowa 29 (Phyfe 9), Illinois St. 39 (Mahorcic 9). Assists_N. Iowa 18 (Born 7), Illinois St. 14 (Horne 5). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 21, Illinois St. 24.
