Sports News

Napoli draws 0-0 with Atalanta in 1st leg of Cup semifinal

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 4:52 pm
1 min read
      

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli held high-scoring Atalanta in check during a 0-0 draw Wednesday but may regret not scoring at home during the first leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

Atalanta had the better chances in a physical match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina needed treatment to his knee after colliding with Atalanta striker Luis Muriel and Napoli midfielder Diego Demme had to later come off on a stretcher after getting hit in the face with the ball.

Ospina made a series of saves against Colombia teammates Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Ospina said. “It’s special for us to be Colombians playing in one of the best leagues in the world.”

The winner will face either Juventus or Inter Milan. Juventus won the first leg 2-1 on Tuesday with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The second legs are scheduled for next week.

The final is on May 19.

Napoli beat Juventus in a penalty shootout during last season’s pandemic-delayed final.

Atalanta led Serie A in scoring last season, when it also reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

___

