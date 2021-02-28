NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 Results

Sunday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, United States.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (31) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 57 points.

2. (35) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

3. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 49.

4. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 44.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 36.

6. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 31.

7. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 30.

8. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

9. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 36.

10. (24) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 27.

11. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 35.

12. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

13. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

14. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

15. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 31.

17. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (30) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 19.

19. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 33.

20. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 17.

21. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 267, 16.

22. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 15.

23. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 16.

26. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

27. (18) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 266, 10.

28. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 11.

30. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 264, 7.

31. (28) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 263, 0.

32. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

33. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 259, 4.

34. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 258, 0.

35. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 258, 2.

36. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, engine, 151, 1.

37. (29) James Davison, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 1.

38. (33) Timmy Hill, Ford, electrical, 21, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.669 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 12 minutes, 45 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.777 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; J.Logano 1-12; B.Keselowski 13-52; C.Buescher 53-67; W.Byron 68; C.Buescher 69-72; B.Keselowski 73-78; C.Buescher 79-82; B.Keselowski 83; C.Buescher 84-88; C.Elliott 89-92; C.Buescher 93-121; D.Suarez 122; B.Wallace 123-124; M.Truex 125-155; W.Byron 156; M.Truex 157-159; W.Byron 160-201; K.Larson 202-206; M.Truex 207-209; W.Byron 210-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 4 times for 102 laps; C.Buescher, 5 times for 57 laps; B.Keselowski, 3 times for 47 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 37 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 12 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: M.McDowell, 1; C.Bell, 1; W.Byron, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 139; 2. K.Harvick, 119; 3. J.Logano, 108; 4. M.McDowell, 106; 5. C.Elliott, 105; 6. Ku.Busch, 104; 7. C.Bell, 99; 8. K.Larson, 97; 9. M.Truex, 96; 10. B.Keselowski, 95; 11. A.Dillon, 90; 12. R.Preece, 90; 13. W.Byron, 76; 14. C.Custer, 68; 15. B.Wallace, 67; 16. C.Buescher, 67.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

