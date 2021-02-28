Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 Results

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 8:26 pm
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

Second Round

1. (31) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 57 points.

2. (35) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

3. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 49.

4. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 44.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 36.

6. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 31.

7. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 30.

8. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

9. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 36.

10. (24) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 27.

11. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 35.

12. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

        Read more Sports News news.

13. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

14. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

15. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 31.

17. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (30) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 19.

19. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 33.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 17.

21. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 267, 16.

22. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 15.

23. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 16.

26. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

27. (18) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 266, 10.

28. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 11.

30. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 264, 7.

31. (28) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 263, 0.

32. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

33. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 259, 4.

34. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 258, 0.

35. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 258, 2.

36. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, engine, 151, 1.

37. (29) James Davison, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 1.

38. (33) Timmy Hill, Ford, electrical, 21, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species