Sunday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 70 laps, 47 points.

2. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 70, 52.

3. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 70, 52.

4. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 70, 48.

5. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 70, 39.

6. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 70, 33.

7. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 70, 0.

8. (2) Michael McDowell, Ford, 70, 29.

9. (6) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 70, 28.

10. (36) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 70, 27.

11. (30) Chris Buescher, Ford, 70, 27.

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 70, 35.

13. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 70, 27.

14. (37) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 70, 23.

15. (27) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 70, 22.

16. (35) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 70, 21.

17. (26) Aric Almirola, Ford, 70, 20.

18. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 70, 19.

19. (38) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 70, 0.

20. (33) Ryan Newman, Ford, 70, 17.

21. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 70, 31.

22. (31) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 70, 15.

23. (39) James Davison, Chevrolet, 70, 14.

24. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 70, 0.

25. (21) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 70, 0.

26. (10) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 70, 11.

27. (25) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 70, 0.

28. (28) Scott Heckert, Ford, 70, 9.

29. (40) Timmy Hill, Ford, 70, 0.

30. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 70, 12.

31. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 70, 6.

32. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 70, 5.

33. (22) William Byron, Chevrolet, 69, 8.

34. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 69, 6.

35. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 69, 3.

36. (23) Josh Bilicki, Ford, brakes, 68, 1.

37. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 65, 1.

38. (24) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 58, 1.

39. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 26, 1.

40. (29) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 84.456 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 59 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.119 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 12 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-12; C.Bell 13; C.Elliott 14-28; A.Allmendinger 29-30; D.Hamlin 31-35; D.Suarez 36-37; Ku.Busch 38; C.Bell 39-40; C.Elliott 41-57; J.Logano 58-61; Ku.Busch 62; J.Logano 63-68; C.Bell 69-70

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 3 times for 44 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 10 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 5 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 5 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 2 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 104; 2. J.Logano, 92; 3. K.Harvick, 83; 4. C.Bell, 82; 5. C.Elliott, 79; 6. M.McDowell, 75; 7. R.Preece, 74; 8. Ku.Busch, 65; 9. A.Dillon, 64; 10. B.Keselowski, 64; 11. C.Custer, 54; 12. K.Larson, 53; 13. B.Wallace, 52; 14. M.Truex, 47; 15. C.Lajoie, 38; 16. R.Stenhouse, 38.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

