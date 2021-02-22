On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Feb. 21

1. Denny Hamlin, 104.

2. Joey Logano, 92.

3. Kevin Harvick, 83.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Christopher Bell, 82.

5. Chase Elliott, 79.

6. Michael McDowell, 75.

7. Ryan Preece, 74.

8. Kurt Busch, 65.

9. Austin Dillon, 64.

10. Brad Keselowski, 64.

11. Cole Custer, 54.

        Read more Sports News news.

12. Kyle Larson, 53.

13. Bubba Wallace, 52.

14. Martin Truex Jr, 47.

15. Corey Lajoie, 38.

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 38.

17. Kyle Busch, 35.

18. Ryan Blaney, 34.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Chris Buescher, 34.

20. Ross Chastain, 33.

21. Aric Almirola, 33.

22. Jamie McMurray, 30.

23. Alex Bowman, 29.

24. Ryan Newman, 26.

25. Daniel Suarez, 25.

26. Erik Jones, 24.

27. Chase Briscoe, 23.

28. Anthony Alfredo, 20.

29. William Byron, 19.

30. Joey Gase, 17.

31. Josh Bilicki, 14.

32. James Davison, 14.

33. Tyler Reddick, 11.

34. Kaz Grala, 9.

35. Quin Houff, 9.

36. Scott Heckert, 9.

37. Matt DiBenedetto, 5.

38. David Ragan, 4.

39. Derrike Cope, 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
2|23 Transform 2021
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew of 27 Black Airmen from Travis Air Force Base flew a heritage flight honoring Tuskegee Airmen