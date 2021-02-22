NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Feb. 21
1. Denny Hamlin, 104.
2. Joey Logano, 92.
3. Kevin Harvick, 83.
4. Christopher Bell, 82.
5. Chase Elliott, 79.
6. Michael McDowell, 75.
7. Ryan Preece, 74.
8. Kurt Busch, 65.
9. Austin Dillon, 64.
10. Brad Keselowski, 64.
11. Cole Custer, 54.
12. Kyle Larson, 53.
13. Bubba Wallace, 52.
14. Martin Truex Jr, 47.
15. Corey Lajoie, 38.
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 38.
17. Kyle Busch, 35.
18. Ryan Blaney, 34.
19. Chris Buescher, 34.
20. Ross Chastain, 33.
21. Aric Almirola, 33.
22. Jamie McMurray, 30.
23. Alex Bowman, 29.
24. Ryan Newman, 26.
25. Daniel Suarez, 25.
26. Erik Jones, 24.
27. Chase Briscoe, 23.
28. Anthony Alfredo, 20.
29. William Byron, 19.
30. Joey Gase, 17.
31. Josh Bilicki, 14.
32. James Davison, 14.
33. Tyler Reddick, 11.
34. Kaz Grala, 9.
35. Quin Houff, 9.
36. Scott Heckert, 9.
37. Matt DiBenedetto, 5.
38. David Ragan, 4.
39. Derrike Cope, 1.
