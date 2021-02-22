On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 2:00 pm
1 min read
      

Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)

Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)

Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)

Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas

March 14 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.

March 28 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, United States

April 18 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, United States

April 25 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 2 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 9 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 16 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

May 23 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas

May 30 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas

June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas

June 20 — Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.

June 26 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

June 27 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

July 4 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 11 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.

July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 15 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Indianapolis, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, United States

Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500, Martinsville, United States

Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Related Topics
Sports News

