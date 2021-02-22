NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)
Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)
Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)
Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)
Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.
March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas
March 14 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.
March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga.
March 28 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.
April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville, United States
April 18 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, United States
April 25 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.
May 2 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.
May 9 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.
May 16 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del.
May 23 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas
May 30 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.
June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas
June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas
June 20 — Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.
June 26 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.
June 27 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.
July 4 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 11 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.
July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 15 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Indianapolis, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, United States
Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 26 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Oct. 3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500, Martinsville, United States
Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.
x-non-points race
