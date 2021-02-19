Trending:
Sports News

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly Results

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At Daytona Road Course

Daytona Beach, United States.

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 51 laps, 49 points.

2. (5) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 51, 40.

3. (4) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 51, 44.

4. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 51, 39.

5. (25) Riley Herbst, Ford, 51, 0.

6. (9) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 51, 41.

7. (31) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 51, 30.

8. (24) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 51, 0.

9. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 51, 0.

10. (16) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 51, 27.

11. (30) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 51, 26.

12. (8) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 51, 33.

13. (37) Camden Murphy, Ford, 51, 24.

14. (3) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 51, 23.

15. (14) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 51, 29.

16. (7) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 51, 21.

17. (38) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 51, 20.

18. (19) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 51, 23.

19. (28) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 51, 18.

20. (33) Tanner Gray, Ford, 51, 18.

21. (26) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 51, 16.

22. (29) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 51, 17.

23. (22) Parker Chase, Toyota, 51, 14.

24. (27) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 51, 13.

25. (21) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 51, 19.

26. (12) Raphael Lessard, Chevrolet, 51, 21.

27. (13) Bobby Reuse, Chevrolet, 50, 10.

28. (23) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 50, 13.

29. (35) Jett Noland, Chevrolet, accident, 49, 8.

30. (15) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 49, 7.

31. (2) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 48, 12.

32. (39) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 48, 5.

33. (20) Austin Hill, Toyota, 48, 7.

34. (6) Cory Roper, Ford, garage, 47, 3.

35. (17) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 47, 2.

36. (40) Lawless Alan, Toyota, 45, 1.

37. (36) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 1.

38. (18) Jason White, Chevrolet, 41, 1.

39. (10) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, transmission, 38, 1.

40. (11) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 35, 9.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

