NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Feb. 21
1. Austin Cindric, 105 (1).
2. Harrison Burton, 81 (0).
3. Daniel Hemric, 75 (0).
4. Brandon Brown, 72 (0).
5. Myatt Snider, 69 (0).
6. Jeb Burton, 65 (0).
7. Jeremy Clements, 54 (0).
8. Ty Gibbs, 50 (1).
9. Justin Haley, 50 (0).
10. Brandon Jones, 48 (0).
11. Kyle Weatherman, 46 (0).
12. Joe Graf Jr, 43 (0).
13. Jesse Little, 43 (0).
14. Ty Dillon, 40 (0).
15. Landon Cassill, 39 (0).
16. Matt Mills, 39 (0).
17. Josh Williams, 36 (0).
18. AJ Allmendinger, 34 (0).
19. Justin Allgaier, 31 (0).
20. Miguel Paludo, 30 (0).
21. Brandon Gdovic, 29 (0).
22. Riley Herbst, 29 (0).
23. Jason White, 27 (0).
24. Tommy Joe Martins, 26 (0).
25. Caesar Bacarella, 25 (0).
26. Stefan Parsons, 24 (0).
27. Michael Annett, 23 (0).
28. Ryan Sieg, 23 (0).
29. Noah Gragson, 22 (0).
30. Ryan Vargas, 20 (0).
31. Timmy Hill, 20 (0).
32. Gray Gaulding, 19 (0).
33. Alex Labbe, 16 (0).
34. Colby Howard, 16 (0).
35. Cody Ware, 12 (0).
36. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
37. Andy Lally, 12 (0).
38. Josh Berry, 11 (0).
39. Bayley Currey, 11 (0).
40. Stephen Leicht, 8 (0).
41. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 8 (0).
42. Chad Finchum, 7 (0).
43. Preston Pardus, 6 (0).
44. Jade Buford, 1 (0).
45. David Starr, 1 (0).
46. Natalie Decker, 1 (0).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments