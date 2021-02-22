NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

Feb. 13 — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)
Feb. 20 — Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly (Ty Gibbs)
Feb. 27 — Contender Boats 250, Homestead, Fla.
March 6 — Alsco 300, Las Vegas
March 13 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.
March 20 — EchoPark 250, Hampton, Ga.
April 9 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, United States
April 24 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.
May 8 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.
May 15 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.
May 22 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas
May 29 — Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.
June 5 — Mid-Ohio 170, Lexington, Ohio
June 12 — Alsco 250, Fort Worth, Texas
June 19 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.
June 27 — Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa.
July 3 — Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 10 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.
July 17 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.
Aug. 7 — NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Aug. 14 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.
Aug. 21 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.
Aug. 27 — Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sept. 4 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.
Sept. 11 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, United States
Sept. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.
Sept. 25 — Alsco 302, Las Vegas
Oct. 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.
Oct. 9 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.
Oct. 16 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 23 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.
Oct. 30 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, United States
Nov. 6 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.
