NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 2:00 pm
1 min read
      

Feb. 13 — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 20 — Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly (Ty Gibbs)

Feb. 27 — Contender Boats 250, Homestead, Fla.

March 6 — Alsco 300, Las Vegas

March 13 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

March 20 — EchoPark 250, Hampton, Ga.

April 9 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, United States

April 24 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

May 8 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 15 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del.

May 22 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at COTA, Austin, Texas

May 29 — Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.

June 5 — Mid-Ohio 170, Lexington, Ohio

June 12 — Alsco 250, Fort Worth, Texas

June 19 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.

June 27 — Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Long Pond, Pa.

July 3 — Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Atlanta, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Aug. 7 — NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 14 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Road Course, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 21 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 27 — Wawa 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, United States

Sept. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 — Alsco 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 23 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, United States

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.

