NASCAR-Xfinity Super Start Batteries 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly Results

At Daytona Road Course

Daytona Beach, United States.

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 56 laps, 50 points.

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 56, 50.

3. (5) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 56, 42.

4. (39) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 56, 37.

5. (3) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 56, 32.

6. (4) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 56, 44.

7. (35) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 56, 30.

8. (7) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 56, 34.

9. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 56, 35.

10. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 56, 35.

11. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 56, 0.

12. (14) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 56, 25.

13. (8) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 56, 36.

14. (13) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 56, 23.

15. (33) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 56, 22.

16. (11) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 56, 24.

17. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 56, 20.

18. (19) Kris Wright, Toyota, 56, 0.

19. (10) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 56, 18.

20. (9) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 56, 17.

21. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 56, 16.

22. (36) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 56, 15.

23. (32) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 56, 14.

24. (20) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 56, 13.

25. (38) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 56, 12.

26. (25) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 56, 18.

27. (27) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 56, 10.

28. (26) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 56, 9.

29. (34) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 56, 8.

30. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 56, 7.

31. (24) Andy Lally, Chevrolet, 55, 12.

32. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 55, 7.

33. (23) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, transmission, 49, 6.

34. (17) Timmy Hill, Ford, 46, 3.

35. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 43, 2.

36. (28) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, suspension, 38, 1.

37. (12) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 33, 1.

38. (40) David Starr, Ford, transmission, 20, 1.

39. (16) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 15, 9.

40. (21) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

