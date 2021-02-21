Navy 69, American U. 60

NAVY (13-2)

T.Nelson 1-2 3-6 6, Njoku 4-5 0-2 8, C.Davis 8-17 0-0 17, Dorsey 2-3 0-0 4, Summers 7-10 7-8 21, Inge 2-5 0-0 4, Deaver 2-6 0-0 4, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Yoder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 10-16 69.

AMERICAN U. (2-4)

Alexander 3-5 2-4 8, C.Nelson 1-6 2-2 4, Harris 10-19 3-4 30, Lubarsky 2-5 0-0 6, Smalls 1-6 1-2 4, Rogers 1-4 1-1 3, Donadio 1-1 0-0 3, Lorng 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 9-13 60.

Halftime_Navy 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Navy 3-10 (T.Nelson 1-1, Walker 1-3, C.Davis 1-4, Inge 0-1, Yoder 0-1), American U. 11-24 (Harris 7-11, Lubarsky 2-3, Donadio 1-1, Smalls 1-4, Rogers 0-1, C.Nelson 0-4). Rebounds_Navy 29 (T.Nelson, Njoku 7), American U. 22 (C.Nelson 8). Assists_Navy 10 (C.Davis, Inge 3), American U. 15 (Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Navy 14, American U. 16.

