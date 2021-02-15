Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 4 0 1.000
Austin 4 0 1.000
Delaware 3 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667
Erie 2 1 .667
Lakeland 2 1 .667
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Westchester 2 2 .500 2
Raptors 2 2 .500 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 2 .500 2
Canton 1 2 .333
Greensboro 1 2 .333
Agua Caliente 1 2 .333
Long Island 1 2 .333
Santa Cruz 1 3 .250 3
Salt Lake City 1 3 .250 3
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 3
Iowa 0 4 .000 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Delaware 108, Agua Caliente 101

Lakeland 98, Memphis 87

Oklahoma City 141, Canton 110

Greensboro 123, Long Island 95

Monday’s Games

Memphis 104, Salt Lake City 96

Rio Grande Valley 135, Westchester 117

G League 97, Iowa 90

Austin 116, Fort Wayne 111

Raptors 135, Santa Cruz 125

Erie at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.

Canton at Austin, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Erie, 3 p.m.

Canton at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

