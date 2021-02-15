NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Erie
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Westchester
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Raptors
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Canton
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Salt Lake City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Iowa
|0
|4
|.000
|4
Sunday’s Games
Delaware 108, Agua Caliente 101
Lakeland 98, Memphis 87
Oklahoma City 141, Canton 110
Greensboro 123, Long Island 95
Monday’s Games
Memphis 104, Salt Lake City 96
Rio Grande Valley 135, Westchester 117
G League 97, Iowa 90
Austin 116, Fort Wayne 111
Raptors 135, Santa Cruz 125
Erie at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.
Canton at Austin, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Erie, 3 p.m.
Canton at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Salt Lake City, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
