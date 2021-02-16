On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 4 0 1.000
Delaware 3 0 1.000 ½
Austin 4 1 .800 ½
Erie 3 1 .750 1
Lakeland 3 1 .750 1
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667
Canton 2 2 .500 2
Agua Caliente 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Westchester 2 2 .500 2
Raptors 2 2 .500 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 3 .400
Greensboro 1 2 .333
Santa Cruz 1 3 .250 3
Long Island 1 3 .250 3
Fort Wayne 1 3 .250 3
Salt Lake City 1 4 .200
Iowa 0 4 .000 4

___

Monday’s Games

Memphis 104, Salt Lake City 96

Rio Grande Valley 135, Westchester 117

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

G League 97, Iowa 90

Austin 116, Fort Wayne 111

Raptors 135, Santa Cruz 125

Erie 114, Long Island 104

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 99, Rio Grande Valley 96

Canton 109, Austin 89

Agua Caliente 100, Salt Lake City 87

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Erie, 3 p.m.

Canton at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing