NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Austin
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Erie
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Lakeland
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Canton
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Westchester
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Raptors
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Salt Lake City
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Iowa
|0
|4
|.000
|4
Monday’s Games
Memphis 104, Salt Lake City 96
Rio Grande Valley 135, Westchester 117
G League 97, Iowa 90
Austin 116, Fort Wayne 111
Raptors 135, Santa Cruz 125
Erie 114, Long Island 104
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland 99, Rio Grande Valley 96
Canton 109, Austin 89
Agua Caliente 100, Salt Lake City 87
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Erie, 3 p.m.
Canton at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Salt Lake City, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Canton at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
