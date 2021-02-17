NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|G League
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Oklahoma City
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Erie
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Austin
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Lakeland
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Raptors
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Canton
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Agua Caliente
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Memphis
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Westchester
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Santa Cruz
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Long Island
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Greensboro
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Fort Wayne
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Iowa
|0
|5
|.000
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland 99, Rio Grande Valley 96
Canton 109, Austin 89
Agua Caliente 100, Salt Lake City 87
Delaware 127, Greensboro 98
Oklahoma City 112, Fort Wayne 105
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 123, Westchester 115
Raptors 121, Agua Caliente 115
Erie 127, G League 87
Santa Cruz 111, Canton 108, OT
Delaware 133, Iowa 111
Oklahoma City 120, Memphis 106
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Salt Lake City, 11:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Erie, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Lakeland at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Canton at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Erie at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Westchester at Austin, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
