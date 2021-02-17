On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 5 0 1.000
G League 4 1 .800 1
Oklahoma City 4 1 .800 1
Erie 4 1 .800 1
Austin 4 1 .800 1
Lakeland 3 1 .750
Raptors 3 2 .600 2
Canton 2 3 .400 3
Agua Caliente 2 3 .400 3
Memphis 2 3 .400 3
Westchester 2 3 .400 3
Santa Cruz 2 3 .400 3
Rio Grande Valley 2 3 .400 3
Long Island 2 3 .400 3
Greensboro 1 3 .250
Salt Lake City 1 4 .200 4
Fort Wayne 1 4 .200 4
Iowa 0 5 .000 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 99, Rio Grande Valley 96

Canton 109, Austin 89

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Agua Caliente 100, Salt Lake City 87

Delaware 127, Greensboro 98

Oklahoma City 112, Fort Wayne 105

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 123, Westchester 115

Raptors 121, Agua Caliente 115

Erie 127, G League 87

Santa Cruz 111, Canton 108, OT

Delaware 133, Iowa 111

        Read more Sports News news.

Oklahoma City 120, Memphis 106

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Salt Lake City, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Erie, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Lakeland at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Erie at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Westchester at Austin, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing