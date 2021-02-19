On Air: Panel Discussions
NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 1
Erie 5 1 .833 1
Austin 5 1 .833 1
G League 4 2 .667 2
Raptors 4 2 .667 2
Agua Caliente 3 3 .500 3
Memphis 3 3 .500 3
Westchester 3 3 .500 3
Santa Cruz 3 3 .500 3
Lakeland 3 3 .500 3
Canton 2 4 .333 4
Greensboro 2 4 .333 4
Rio Grande Valley 2 4 .333 4
Long Island 2 4 .333 4
Salt Lake City 1 5 .167 5
Fort Wayne 1 5 .167 5
Iowa 0 6 .000 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Austin 104, Rio Grande Valley 101

Raptors 117, Salt Lake City 92

Santa Cruz 113, Fort Wayne 109

Erie 94, Lakeland 90

Westchester 121, G League 113, OT

Greensboro 104, Iowa 103

Friday’s Games

Memphis 118, Greensboro 98

Oklahoma City 115, Lakeland 113

Agua Caliente 117, Canton 104

Delaware 130, Long Island 127

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Erie at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Westchester at Austin, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Austin, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Canton at Westchester, 11:30 a.m.

Long Island at G League, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

