NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Erie
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Austin
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|G League
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Raptors
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Agua Caliente
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Westchester
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Santa Cruz
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Canton
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Long Island
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Salt Lake City
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Fort Wayne
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Iowa
|0
|6
|.000
|6
Thursday’s Games
Austin 104, Rio Grande Valley 101
Raptors 117, Salt Lake City 92
Santa Cruz 113, Fort Wayne 109
Erie 94, Lakeland 90
Westchester 121, G League 113, OT
Greensboro 104, Iowa 103
Friday’s Games
Memphis 118, Greensboro 98
Oklahoma City 115, Lakeland 113
Agua Caliente 117, Canton 104
Delaware 130, Long Island 127
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Erie at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Westchester at Austin, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Austin, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Canton at Westchester, 11:30 a.m.
Long Island at G League, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
