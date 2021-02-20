On Air: Federal Insights
NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 6 0 1.000
Erie 6 1 .857 ½
Austin 6 1 .857 ½
Oklahoma City 5 1 .833 1
G League 4 2 .667 2
Raptors 4 2 .667 2
Santa Cruz 4 3 .571
Agua Caliente 3 3 .500 3
Lakeland 3 3 .500 3
Memphis 3 4 .429
Westchester 3 4 .429
Rio Grande Valley 3 4 .429
Canton 2 4 .333 4
Greensboro 2 4 .333 4
Long Island 2 5 .286
Fort Wayne 2 5 .286
Salt Lake City 1 6 .143
Iowa 0 7 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Memphis 118, Greensboro 98

Oklahoma City 115, Lakeland 113

Agua Caliente 117, Canton 104

Delaware 130, Long Island 127

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 98, Iowa 93, 2OT

Erie 107, Memphis 103

Rio Grande Valley 105, Long Island 90

Austin 125, Westchester 118

Santa Cruz 109, Salt Lake City 104, OT

Sunday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Austin, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Canton at Westchester, 11:30 a.m.

Long Island at G League, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

