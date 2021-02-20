NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Austin
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|G League
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Raptors
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Santa Cruz
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Lakeland
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Westchester
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Canton
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Long Island
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|Iowa
|0
|7
|.000
|6½
___
Friday’s Games
Memphis 118, Greensboro 98
Oklahoma City 115, Lakeland 113
Agua Caliente 117, Canton 104
Delaware 130, Long Island 127
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne 98, Iowa 93, 2OT
Erie 107, Memphis 103
Rio Grande Valley 105, Long Island 90
Austin 125, Westchester 118
Santa Cruz 109, Salt Lake City 104, OT
Sunday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Austin, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Canton at Westchester, 11:30 a.m.
Long Island at G League, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Austin at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
