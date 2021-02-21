NBAGL Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Delaware 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 1
Erie 6 1 .857 1
Austin 6 2 .750
G League 5 2 .714 2
Raptors 4 3 .571 3
Santa Cruz 4 3 .571 3
Lakeland 4 3 .571 3
Canton 3 4 .429 4
Agua Caliente 3 4 .429 4
Memphis 3 4 .429 4
Westchester 3 4 .429 4
Rio Grande Valley 3 5 .375
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375
Greensboro 2 5 .286 5
Long Island 2 5 .286 5
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125
Iowa 0 7 .000 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 98, Iowa 93, 2OT

Erie 107, Memphis 103

Rio Grande Valley 105, Long Island 90

Austin 125, Westchester 118

Santa Cruz 109, Salt Lake City 104, OT

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 125, Rio Grande Valley 114

Lakeland 104, Agua Caliente 102, OT

G League 122, Greensboro 109

Canton 127, Salt Lake City 111

Delaware 122, Austin 107

Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 117, 2OT

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Canton at Westchester, 11:30 a.m.

Long Island at G League, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Canton, 11 a.m.

G League at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

