NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|6
|1
|.857
|1
|Erie
|6
|1
|.857
|1
|Austin
|6
|2
|.750
|1½
|G League
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Raptors
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Santa Cruz
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Lakeland
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Canton
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Agua Caliente
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Westchester
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Greensboro
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Long Island
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Salt Lake City
|1
|7
|.125
|6½
|Iowa
|0
|7
|.000
|7
___
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne 98, Iowa 93, 2OT
Erie 107, Memphis 103
Rio Grande Valley 105, Long Island 90
Austin 125, Westchester 118
Santa Cruz 109, Salt Lake City 104, OT
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 125, Rio Grande Valley 114
Lakeland 104, Agua Caliente 102, OT
G League 122, Greensboro 109
Canton 127, Salt Lake City 111
Delaware 122, Austin 107
Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 117, 2OT
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Canton at Westchester, 11:30 a.m.
Long Island at G League, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Austin at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Canton, 11 a.m.
G League at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
