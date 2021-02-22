NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Erie
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Delaware
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Austin
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|G League
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Raptors
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Lakeland
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Westchester
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Canton
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Agua Caliente
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Memphis
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Long Island
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Greensboro
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Iowa
|0
|8
|.000
|7
___
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 125, Rio Grande Valley 114
Lakeland 104, Agua Caliente 102, OT
G League 122, Greensboro 109
Canton 127, Salt Lake City 111
Delaware 122, Austin 107
Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 117, 2OT
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 128, Iowa 122
Westchester 100, Canton 91
Long Island 109, G League 97
Erie 115, Delaware 110
Santa Cruz 129, Agua Caliente 90
Raptors 119, Memphis 117
Tuesday’s Games
Austin at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Canton, 11 a.m.
G League at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
