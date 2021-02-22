On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 7 1 .875
Erie 7 1 .875
Delaware 7 1 .875
Austin 6 2 .750 1
G League 5 3 .625 2
Raptors 5 3 .625 2
Santa Cruz 5 3 .625 2
Lakeland 4 3 .571
Westchester 4 4 .500 3
Canton 3 5 .375 4
Agua Caliente 3 5 .375 4
Memphis 3 5 .375 4
Rio Grande Valley 3 5 .375 4
Long Island 3 5 .375 4
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375 4
Greensboro 2 5 .286
Salt Lake City 1 7 .125 6
Iowa 0 8 .000 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City 125, Rio Grande Valley 114

Lakeland 104, Agua Caliente 102, OT

G League 122, Greensboro 109

Canton 127, Salt Lake City 111

Delaware 122, Austin 107

Fort Wayne 122, Raptors 117, 2OT

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 128, Iowa 122

Westchester 100, Canton 91

Long Island 109, G League 97

Erie 115, Delaware 110

Santa Cruz 129, Agua Caliente 90

Raptors 119, Memphis 117

Tuesday’s Games

Austin at Salt Lake City, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Canton, 11 a.m.

G League at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

