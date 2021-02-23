NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|1
|.875
|½
|Delaware
|7
|1
|.875
|½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Austin
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|G League
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Raptors
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Westchester
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Lakeland
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Canton
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Greensboro
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Memphis
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Long Island
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Salt Lake City
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Iowa
|0
|9
|.000
|8
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City 128, Iowa 122
Westchester 100, Canton 91
Long Island 109, G League 97
Erie 115, Delaware 110
Santa Cruz 129, Agua Caliente 90
Raptors 119, Memphis 117
Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake City 113, Austin 106
Westchester 123, Lakeland 113
Greensboro 115, Rio Grande Valley 109
Erie 106, Fort Wayne 103
Santa Cruz 108, Iowa 95
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Canton, 11 a.m.
G League at Memphis, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
