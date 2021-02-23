Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Erie 8 1 .889
Oklahoma City 7 1 .875 ½
Delaware 7 1 .875 ½
Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 2
Austin 6 3 .667 2
G League 5 3 .625
Raptors 5 3 .625
Westchester 5 4 .556 3
Lakeland 4 4 .500
Canton 3 5 .375
Greensboro 3 5 .375
Agua Caliente 3 5 .375
Memphis 3 5 .375
Long Island 3 5 .375
Rio Grande Valley 3 6 .333 5
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 5
Salt Lake City 2 7 .222 6
Iowa 0 9 .000 8

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 128, Iowa 122

Westchester 100, Canton 91

Long Island 109, G League 97

Erie 115, Delaware 110

Santa Cruz 129, Agua Caliente 90

Raptors 119, Memphis 117

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 113, Austin 106

Westchester 123, Lakeland 113

Greensboro 115, Rio Grande Valley 109

Erie 106, Fort Wayne 103

Santa Cruz 108, Iowa 95

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Canton, 11 a.m.

G League at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

