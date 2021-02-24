NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|Delaware
|7
|2
|.778
|1
|G League
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Raptors
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Santa Cruz
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Austin
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Westchester
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Canton
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Lakeland
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Agua Caliente
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Memphis
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Salt Lake City
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Iowa
|0
|9
|.000
|8
Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake City 113, Austin 106
Westchester 123, Lakeland 113
Greensboro 115, Rio Grande Valley 109
Erie 106, Fort Wayne 103
Santa Cruz 108, Iowa 95
Wednesday’s Games
Canton 101, Lakeland 90
G League 104, Memphis 101
Greensboro 120, Oklahoma City 118
Raptors 138, Delaware 107
Long Island 101, Agua Caliente 94
Thursday’s Games
Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Erie at Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 11:30 a.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Canton, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
