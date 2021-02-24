Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Erie 8 1 .889
Oklahoma City 7 2 .778 1
Delaware 7 2 .778 1
G League 6 3 .667 2
Raptors 6 3 .667 2
Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 2
Austin 6 3 .667 2
Westchester 5 4 .556 3
Canton 4 5 .444 4
Greensboro 4 5 .444 4
Lakeland 4 5 .444 4
Long Island 4 5 .444 4
Agua Caliente 3 6 .333 5
Memphis 3 6 .333 5
Rio Grande Valley 3 6 .333 5
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 5
Salt Lake City 2 7 .222 6
Iowa 0 9 .000 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 113, Austin 106

Westchester 123, Lakeland 113

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Greensboro 115, Rio Grande Valley 109

Erie 106, Fort Wayne 103

Santa Cruz 108, Iowa 95

Wednesday’s Games

Canton 101, Lakeland 90

G League 104, Memphis 101

Greensboro 120, Oklahoma City 118

Raptors 138, Delaware 107

Long Island 101, Agua Caliente 94

        Read more Sports News news.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Salt Lake City at G League, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 11:30 a.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Canton, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species