NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Delaware
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Santa Cruz
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Austin
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|G League
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Raptors
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Westchester
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Canton
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Lakeland
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Long Island
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Fort Wayne
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Agua Caliente
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Memphis
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Salt Lake City
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Iowa
|0
|10
|.000
|8
Wednesday’s Games
Canton 101, Lakeland 90
G League 104, Memphis 101
Greensboro 120, Oklahoma City 118
Raptors 138, Delaware 107
Long Island 101, Agua Caliente 94
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 124, Erie 113
Santa Cruz 116, Memphis 111
Fort Wayne 109, Long Island 95
Austin 108, Iowa 104, OT
Westchester 116, Salt Lake City 95
Friday’s Games
Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.
Salt Lake City at G League, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Erie at Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 11:30 a.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Canton, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Austin at Santa Cruz, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
