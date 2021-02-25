Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Erie 8 2 .800
Oklahoma City 7 2 .778 ½
Delaware 7 2 .778 ½
Santa Cruz 7 3 .700 1
Austin 7 3 .700 1
G League 6 3 .667
Raptors 6 3 .667
Westchester 6 4 .600 2
Canton 4 5 .444
Greensboro 4 5 .444
Lakeland 4 5 .444
Rio Grande Valley 4 6 .400 4
Long Island 4 6 .400 4
Fort Wayne 4 6 .400 4
Agua Caliente 3 6 .333
Memphis 3 7 .300 5
Salt Lake City 2 8 .200 6
Iowa 0 10 .000 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canton 101, Lakeland 90

G League 104, Memphis 101

Greensboro 120, Oklahoma City 118

Raptors 138, Delaware 107

Long Island 101, Agua Caliente 94

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 124, Erie 113

Santa Cruz 116, Memphis 111

Fort Wayne 109, Long Island 95

Austin 108, Iowa 104, OT

Westchester 116, Salt Lake City 95

Friday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.

Salt Lake City at G League, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 11:30 a.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Canton, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin at Santa Cruz, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

