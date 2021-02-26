On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Erie 8 2 .800
Austin 8 3 .727 ½
Oklahoma City 7 3 .700 1
Raptors 7 3 .700 1
Santa Cruz 7 3 .700 1
Delaware 7 3 .700 1
G League 6 4 .600 2
Westchester 6 4 .600 2
Lakeland 5 5 .500 3
Rio Grande Valley 5 6 .455
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455
Canton 4 6 .400 4
Greensboro 4 6 .400 4
Long Island 4 6 .400 4
Agua Caliente 3 7 .300 5
Memphis 3 7 .300 5
Salt Lake City 3 8 .273
Iowa 0 10 .000 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley 124, Erie 113

Santa Cruz 116, Memphis 111

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Fort Wayne 109, Long Island 95

Austin 108, Iowa 104, OT

Westchester 116, Salt Lake City 95

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 109, Agua Caliente 108

Lakeland 115, Delaware 107

Salt Lake City 107, G League 87

Austin 109, Oklahoma City 106

Rio Grande Valley 120, Canton 102

        Read more Sports News news.

Raptors 126, Greensboro 117

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Delaware, 11:30 a.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Canton, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday’s Games

Austin at Santa Cruz, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

G League at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species