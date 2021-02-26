NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Austin
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Raptors
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Santa Cruz
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Delaware
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|G League
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Westchester
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Lakeland
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Canton
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Greensboro
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Long Island
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Agua Caliente
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Memphis
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Iowa
|0
|10
|.000
|8
Thursday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley 124, Erie 113
Santa Cruz 116, Memphis 111
Fort Wayne 109, Long Island 95
Austin 108, Iowa 104, OT
Westchester 116, Salt Lake City 95
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne 109, Agua Caliente 108
Lakeland 115, Delaware 107
Salt Lake City 107, G League 87
Austin 109, Oklahoma City 106
Rio Grande Valley 120, Canton 102
Raptors 126, Greensboro 117
Saturday’s Games
Erie at Agua Caliente, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Delaware, 11:30 a.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.
Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
G League at Canton, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Austin at Santa Cruz, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Long Island, 11 a.m.
G League at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
