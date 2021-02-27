On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Erie 9 2 .818
Oklahoma City 8 3 .727 1
Austin 8 3 .727 1
Raptors 7 3 .700
Santa Cruz 7 3 .700
Delaware 7 4 .636 2
G League 6 4 .600
Westchester 6 4 .600
Lakeland 5 5 .500
Rio Grande Valley 5 6 .455 4
Fort Wayne 5 6 .455 4
Canton 4 6 .400
Greensboro 4 6 .400
Long Island 4 6 .400
Memphis 3 7 .300
Agua Caliente 3 8 .273 6
Salt Lake City 3 8 .273 6
Iowa 0 10 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 109, Agua Caliente 108

Lakeland 115, Delaware 107

Salt Lake City 107, G League 87

Austin 109, Oklahoma City 106

Rio Grande Valley 120, Canton 102

Raptors 126, Greensboro 117

Saturday’s Games

Erie 94, Agua Caliente 89

Oklahoma City 129, Delaware 114

Westchester at Raptors, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

G League at Canton, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Austin at Santa Cruz, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

G League at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Erie, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Austin, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

