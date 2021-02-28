Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
Erie 10 2 .833
Santa Cruz 9 3 .750 1
Oklahoma City 8 3 .727
Raptors 8 3 .727
Austin 8 4 .667 2
G League 7 4 .636
Delaware 7 4 .636
Lakeland 6 5 .545
Westchester 6 6 .500 4
Rio Grande Valley 6 6 .500 4
Fort Wayne 5 7 .417 5
Canton 4 7 .364
Greensboro 4 7 .364
Long Island 4 7 .364
Agua Caliente 3 8 .273
Memphis 3 8 .273
Salt Lake City 3 9 .250 7
Iowa 2 10 .167 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Erie 94, Agua Caliente 89

Oklahoma City 129, Delaware 114

Raptors 127, Westchester 115

Santa Cruz 108, Long Island 88

G League 113, Canton 112

Iowa 123, Memphis 114

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz 109, Austin 104

Lakeland 101, Fort Wayne 98

Rio Grande Valley 97, Salt Lake City 88

Erie 126, Greensboro 91

Iowa 111, Westchester 105

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Long Island, 11 a.m.

G League at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Erie, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Austin, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Canton, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at G League, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

