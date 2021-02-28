NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Santa Cruz
|9
|3
|.750
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Raptors
|8
|3
|.727
|1½
|Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|G League
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Lakeland
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Westchester
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Fort Wayne
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Canton
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Greensboro
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Long Island
|4
|7
|.364
|5½
|Agua Caliente
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Memphis
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|Iowa
|2
|10
|.167
|8
___
Saturday’s Games
Erie 94, Agua Caliente 89
Oklahoma City 129, Delaware 114
Raptors 127, Westchester 115
Santa Cruz 108, Long Island 88
G League 113, Canton 112
Iowa 123, Memphis 114
Sunday’s Games
Santa Cruz 109, Austin 104
Lakeland 101, Fort Wayne 98
Rio Grande Valley 97, Salt Lake City 88
Erie 126, Greensboro 91
Iowa 111, Westchester 105
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Long Island, 11 a.m.
G League at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Santa Cruz at Erie, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Austin, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware at Canton, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at G League, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.
