NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Canton
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Raptors
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Agua Caliente
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Thursday’s Games
Delaware 124, Fort Wayne 119
Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake City 84
Westchester 118, Greensboro 106
Memphis 114, Canton 102
Rio Grande Valley 99, Agua Caliente 95
Austin 104, Lakeland 102
Friday’s Games
Erie 138, Raptors 126
Canton 130, Greensboro 114
G League 109, Oklahoma City 103
Lakeland 106, Long Island 100
Santa Cruz at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Austin at Erie, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.
Raptors at G League, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Delaware at Agua Caliente, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Lakeland, 3:30 p.m.
Canton at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
