Sports News

NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 6:59 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 2 0 1.000
Westchester 2 0 1.000
Erie 2 0 1.000
Austin 2 0 1.000
Delaware 1 0 1.000 ½
Canton 1 1 .500 1
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
Raptors 1 1 .500 1
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500 1
Lakeland 1 1 .500 1
Long Island 1 1 .500 1
Greensboro 0 2 .000 2
Agua Caliente 0 1 .000
Santa Cruz 0 1 .000
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 2
Iowa 0 1 .000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 124, Fort Wayne 119

Oklahoma City 118, Salt Lake City 84

Westchester 118, Greensboro 106

Memphis 114, Canton 102

Rio Grande Valley 99, Agua Caliente 95

Austin 104, Lakeland 102

Friday’s Games

Erie 138, Raptors 126

Canton 130, Greensboro 114

G League 109, Oklahoma City 103

Lakeland 106, Long Island 100

Santa Cruz at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Austin at Erie, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 3:30 p.m.

Raptors at G League, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Delaware at Agua Caliente, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Lakeland, 3:30 p.m.

Canton at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

