NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Austin
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Erie
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Canton
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Memphis
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Raptors
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Santa Cruz
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Salt Lake City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Greensboro
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin 115, Erie 108
Fort Wayne 119, Rio Grande Valley 115
Salt Lake City 97, Iowa 84
G League 113, Raptors 105
Santa Cruz 124, Westchester 116
Sunday’s Games
Delaware 108, Agua Caliente 101
Lakeland 98, Memphis 87
Canton at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Salt Lake City at Memphis, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Austin, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.
Canton at Austin, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Raptors, 11:30 a.m.
G League at Erie, 3 p.m.
Canton at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.
Delaware at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
