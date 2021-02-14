On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NBAGL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 14, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 3 0 1.000
Austin 3 0 1.000
Delaware 3 0 1.000
Westchester 2 1 .667 1
Erie 2 1 .667 1
Lakeland 2 1 .667 1
Canton 1 1 .500
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500
Long Island 1 1 .500
Agua Caliente 1 2 .333 2
Memphis 1 2 .333 2
Raptors 1 2 .333 2
Santa Cruz 1 2 .333 2
Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333 2
Salt Lake City 1 2 .333 2
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333 2
Greensboro 0 2 .000
Iowa 0 3 .000 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin 115, Erie 108

Fort Wayne 119, Rio Grande Valley 115

Salt Lake City 97, Iowa 84

G League 113, Raptors 105

Santa Cruz 124, Westchester 116

Sunday’s Games

Delaware 108, Agua Caliente 101

Lakeland 98, Memphis 87

Canton at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Memphis, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Austin, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Rio Grande Valley, 11 a.m.

Canton at Austin, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 3:30 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Raptors, 11:30 a.m.

G League at Erie, 3 p.m.

Canton at Santa Cruz, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

