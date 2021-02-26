NC A&T looks to extend streak vs SC St.

South Carolina State (0-16, 0-6) vs. NC A&T (10-10, 6-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over South Carolina State. In its last six wins against the Bulldogs, NC A&T has won by an average of 8 points. South Carolina State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 90-85 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyler Maye and Kwe Parker have collectively accounted for 28 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 67.4 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 55.4 points scored and 82.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last five games. Langley has accounted for 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 58.5 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. NC A&T has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC A&T defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. The South Carolina State offense has turned the ball over on 24.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

