NC Central 64, SC State 63

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:17 pm
SC STATE (0-15)

Davis 5-7 5-8 15, Madol 1-1 0-0 2, Fulks 2-7 1-4 5, Simmons 1-4 0-0 2, Croskey 3-10 1-1 8, Rideau 4-6 0-0 11, Lawrence 3-7 2-4 9, Edwards 3-6 2-2 9, Felder 1-3 0-0 2, Guitian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 11-19 63.

NC CENTRAL (4-3)

Whatley 2-6 4-6 9, Fennell 2-5 0-0 5, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Keyser 6-17 1-1 15, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Moultrie 6-12 1-2 16, Melvin 3-9 2-3 8, Palmer 2-5 0-1 5, Bowles 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 23-58 10-15 64.

Halftime_SC State 37-31. 3-Point Goals_SC State 6-20 (Rideau 3-3, Edwards 1-3, Lawrence 1-4, Croskey 1-5, Fulks 0-1, Felder 0-2, Simmons 0-2), NC Central 8-18 (Moultrie 3-6, Keyser 2-7, Whatley 1-1, Fennell 1-2, Palmer 1-2). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_SC State 40 (Lawrence 8), NC Central 27 (Whatley 7). Assists_SC State 12 (Fulks 11), NC Central 14 (Perkins 5). Total Fouls_SC State 21, NC Central 19. A_15 (3,056).

