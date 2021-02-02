NC Central 91, SC State 77

SC STATE (0-14)

Davis 4-7 0-0 9, Madol 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 4-7 2-4 12, Fulks 5-8 4-6 15, Croskey 7-11 3-4 18, Lawrence 4-8 3-5 13, Simmons 3-8 4-4 10, Rideau 0-5 0-0 0, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Guitian 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 16-23 77.

NC CENTRAL (3-3)

Whatley 4-11 0-0 11, Fennell 4-5 5-5 13, Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Keyser 4-9 2-3 12, Perkins 2-2 5-6 9, Palmer 6-8 0-0 17, Moultrie 6-9 0-2 15, Bowles 3-3 2-2 8, Melvin 2-2 0-0 5, Ju.Wright 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-51 15-20 91.

Halftime_NC Central 49-38. 3-Point Goals_SC State 7-23 (Edwards 2-5, Lawrence 2-5, Davis 1-1, Fulks 1-2, Croskey 1-4, Felder 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Rideau 0-3), NC Central 14-24 (Palmer 5-7, Moultrie 3-5, Whatley 3-5, Keyser 2-4, Melvin 1-1, Graves 0-2). Fouled Out_Melvin. Rebounds_SC State 22 (Davis, Croskey 7), NC Central 22 (Whatley 10). Assists_SC State 13 (Fulks, Simmons 4), NC Central 22 (Perkins 9). Total Fouls_SC State 17, NC Central 20. A_15 (3,056).

