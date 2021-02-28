Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NC State 65, Pittsburgh 62

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 6:23 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (9-10)

Champagnie 4-14 7-8 15, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2, Horton 0-3 1-2 1, Odukale 6-11 5-7 18, Sibande 3-9 2-5 9, Brown 5-10 1-2 11, Jeffress 1-5 0-2 3, Drumgoole 0-1 2-2 2, Collier 0-1 1-2 1, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 19-30 62.

NC STATE (12-9)

Bates 4-7 2-2 10, Funderburk 4-7 5-8 13, Hellems 5-13 3-5 15, Hayes 1-8 3-4 6, Seabron 1-2 1-2 3, Beverly 2-5 8-9 14, Moore 0-3 2-4 2, Dowuona 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-46 24-34 65.

Halftime_NC State 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 3-10 (Jeffress 1-2, Odukale 1-2, Sibande 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Drumgoole 0-1), NC State 5-17 (Beverly 2-4, Hellems 2-4, Hayes 1-7, Moore 0-1, Seabron 0-1). Fouled Out_Funderburk. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 42 (Champagnie 12), NC State 31 (Hellems 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Odukale 5), NC State 12 (Hellems 5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 24, NC State 20. A_500 (19,772).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday