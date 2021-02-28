NC State 65, Pittsburgh 62

PITTSBURGH (9-10)
Champagnie 4-14 7-8 15, Coulibaly 1-3 0-0 2, Horton 0-3 1-2 1, Odukale 6-11 5-7 18, Sibande 3-9 2-5 9, Brown 5-10 1-2 11, Jeffress 1-5 0-2 3, Drumgoole 0-1 2-2 2, Collier 0-1 1-2 1, Ezeakudo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 19-30 62.
NC STATE (12-9)
Bates 4-7 2-2 10, Funderburk 4-7 5-8 13, Hellems 5-13 3-5 15, Hayes 1-8 3-4 6, Seabron 1-2 1-2 3, Beverly 2-5 8-9 14, Moore 0-3 2-4 2, Dowuona 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-46 24-34 65.
Halftime_NC State 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 3-10 (Jeffress 1-2, Odukale 1-2, Sibande 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Drumgoole 0-1), NC State 5-17 (Beverly 2-4, Hellems 2-4, Hayes 1-7, Moore 0-1, Seabron 0-1). Fouled Out_Funderburk. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 42 (Champagnie 12), NC State 31 (Hellems 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Odukale 5), NC State 12 (Hellems 5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 24, NC State 20. A_500 (19,772).
