NC State 68, No. 15 Virginia 61

NC STATE (11-9)
Bates 3-6 2-2 8, Funderburk 5-10 4-5 14, Hellems 2-7 3-4 8, Hayes 3-5 7-8 16, Seabron 2-5 1-2 5, Moore 4-9 4-5 12, Beverly 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 20-44 23-28 68.
VIRGINIA (15-6)
Hauser 7-16 2-2 21, Huff 6-12 6-6 19, Beekman 1-5 0-0 2, Clark 2-7 6-6 11, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, McKoy 2-3 0-0 4, Caffaro 1-3 0-0 2, Morsell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 14-14 61.
Halftime_NC State 29-23. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-12 (Hayes 3-4, Beverly 1-2, Hellems 1-3, Funderburk 0-1, Moore 0-1, Seabron 0-1), Virginia 7-25 (Hauser 5-11, Clark 1-1, Huff 1-6, Morsell 0-1, Beekman 0-2, Murphy 0-4). Fouled Out_Murphy. Rebounds_NC State 28 (Hellems 8), Virginia 24 (Huff 11). Assists_NC State 12 (Bates, Hellems, Seabron 3), Virginia 13 (Clark 7). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Virginia 19.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments