Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NC State 68, No. 15 Virginia 61

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (11-9)

Bates 3-6 2-2 8, Funderburk 5-10 4-5 14, Hellems 2-7 3-4 8, Hayes 3-5 7-8 16, Seabron 2-5 1-2 5, Moore 4-9 4-5 12, Beverly 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 20-44 23-28 68.

VIRGINIA (15-6)

Hauser 7-16 2-2 21, Huff 6-12 6-6 19, Beekman 1-5 0-0 2, Clark 2-7 6-6 11, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, McKoy 2-3 0-0 4, Caffaro 1-3 0-0 2, Morsell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 14-14 61.

Halftime_NC State 29-23. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-12 (Hayes 3-4, Beverly 1-2, Hellems 1-3, Funderburk 0-1, Moore 0-1, Seabron 0-1), Virginia 7-25 (Hauser 5-11, Clark 1-1, Huff 1-6, Morsell 0-1, Beekman 0-2, Murphy 0-4). Fouled Out_Murphy. Rebounds_NC State 28 (Hellems 8), Virginia 24 (Huff 11). Assists_NC State 12 (Bates, Hellems, Seabron 3), Virginia 13 (Clark 7). Total Fouls_NC State 12, Virginia 19.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|23 Adobe Experience Makers DHS Workshop...
2|23 Team Tour: Government Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew of 27 Black Airmen from Travis Air Force Base flew a heritage flight honoring Tuskegee Airmen