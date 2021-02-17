NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73

NC STATE (9-9)
Bates 3-4 2-2 8, Funderburk 6-9 4-9 16, Hellems 6-9 4-5 17, Hayes 4-11 2-2 11, Seabron 4-6 0-0 8, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Beverly 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 29-51 12-18 74.
PITTSBURGH (9-8)
Champagnie 3-11 11-16 18, Coulibaly 2-2 0-0 4, Odukale 1-3 2-3 4, Sibande 1-3 0-0 3, Toney 6-11 3-5 17, Horton 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 5-6 3-4 14. Totals 24-48 19-28 73.
Halftime_NC State 40-39. 3-Point Goals_NC State 4-11 (Beverly 2-4, Hellems 1-1, Hayes 1-5, Seabron 0-1), Pittsburgh 6-18 (Toney 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Sibande 1-3, Horton 1-4, Champagnie 1-5, Odukale 0-2). Fouled Out_Hellems. Rebounds_NC State 23 (Funderburk 8), Pittsburgh 26 (Champagnie 10). Assists_NC State 19 (Hayes 9), Pittsburgh 17 (Horton 5). Total Fouls_NC State 21, Pittsburgh 18. A_500 (12,508).
