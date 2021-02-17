Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 6:43 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (9-9)

Bates 3-4 2-2 8, Funderburk 6-9 4-9 16, Hellems 6-9 4-5 17, Hayes 4-11 2-2 11, Seabron 4-6 0-0 8, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Beverly 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 29-51 12-18 74.

PITTSBURGH (9-8)

Champagnie 3-11 11-16 18, Coulibaly 2-2 0-0 4, Odukale 1-3 2-3 4, Sibande 1-3 0-0 3, Toney 6-11 3-5 17, Horton 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 5-6 3-4 14. Totals 24-48 19-28 73.

Halftime_NC State 40-39. 3-Point Goals_NC State 4-11 (Beverly 2-4, Hellems 1-1, Hayes 1-5, Seabron 0-1), Pittsburgh 6-18 (Toney 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Sibande 1-3, Horton 1-4, Champagnie 1-5, Odukale 0-2). Fouled Out_Hellems. Rebounds_NC State 23 (Funderburk 8), Pittsburgh 26 (Champagnie 10). Assists_NC State 19 (Hayes 9), Pittsburgh 17 (Horton 5). Total Fouls_NC State 21, Pittsburgh 18. A_500 (12,508).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 AWS Florida Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service biologist cares for cold stunned turtle